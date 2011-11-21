MILAN Italy, Europe's third-biggest coal buyer, is expected to raise coal imports by 7 percent this year, driven by surging imports of coal for steel-making while outlook for 2012 remains uncertain, a top industry official said on Monday.

Andrea Clavarino, chairman of Italy's coal operators body Assocarboni, told Reuters in a telephone interview: "2011 has been a good year. We forecast an increase in imports to Italy by about 7 percent."

"In steam coal imports, we should be stable at about 17 million tonnes and we should be at about 7 million tonnes in coking coal and PCI (pulverized coal injection), some 27 percent higher than in 2010," Clavarino said.

He said it was difficult to make forecasts for 2012 because of economic uncertainty in Italy and in the world but he hoped coal imports in Italy would be stable next year.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)