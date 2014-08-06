Tug boats tow the Costa Concordia ship as they arrive outside Genoa's port, in northern Italy, where the ship will be broken up for scrap, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

ROME Divers have found human remains in the wreck of the Costa Concordia and will check whether they belong to the one person still unaccounted for 2 1/2 years after the luxury liner sank, Italian authorities said on Wednesday.

Russel Rebello, an Indian who worked as a waiter on the ship when it hit rocks and sank off the Tuscan coast in January 2012, killing 32 people, is the only victim of the disaster whose body has not yet been found.

Rebello's relatives have been informed of the findings on the third deck of the ship, which is due to be broken up for scrap after being towed from Tuscany to the northern port of Genoa in July.

It is also possible that the remains belong to Maria Grazia Trecarichi, whose body was eventually found in the wreck in October last year and whose family has also been told about the new findings, the civil protection authority said.

The sinking of the Concordia, a floating hotel as long as three soccer pitches laid end-to-end, prompted a chaotic night-time evacuation and one of the largest maritime salvage operations in history.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)