BOLOGNA Market speculation against Italy could cause the euro zone to break up and European Union leaders must come up with a strong response at an end-June summit to prevent contagion, the head of Italian business lobby Confindustria said on Friday.

"By attacking Italy, financial speculation could really cause the euro zone to break up," Confindustria head Giorgio Squinzi said on the sidelines of a conference in Bologna.

"The Brussels summit on June 28-29 has to come up with a response to markets to avoid contagion to our country that is among the most exposed, if not the most exposed," he said.

