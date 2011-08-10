ROME Italian banks have reported no sign of difficulty in accessing funds, despite recent market turmoil, a source at ABI, the Italian banking association said on Wednesday.

The source, a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said funding requirements in August, the traditional holiday month, were in any case normally lower than at other times due to an overall reduction in economic activity.

"As of this moment, they have not signaled any particular difficulties on the liquidity side," he said.

The comments were made in response to market talk that some mid-sized Italian banks may have been facing pressure from funding costs which have driven up by the recent sharp escalation of the euro zone debt crisis.

The source said that a sharp rise in borrowing by Italian banks from the Bank of Italy in July followed months of low borrowing levels.

Italian banks almost doubled their borrowing from the Bank of Italy in July as yields on Italian government bonds spiked sharply, creating fears that Italy could be dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)