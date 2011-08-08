GEMONIO, Italy The head of Italy's Northern League party appeared to indicate Monday there would be no emergency cabinet meeting this week to discuss accelerating moves to bring the budget into balance.

Umberto Bossi, leader of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's main coalition partner, shook his head when asked if there would be an emergency meeting of the cabinet this week to approve the new measures. He did not make any direct comment.

Friday, Berlusconi agreed to bring forward by one year to 2013 the government's target of balancing the budget from an original target date of 2014 following pressure from the ECB to speed up reforms.

However, he provided few concrete details about what measures the government was contemplating.

(Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi)