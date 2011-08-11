ROME Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti appeared in parliament on Thursday to discuss the government's response to the euro zone debt crisis amid increasing criticism of its failure to provide any detail of austerity plans.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told unions and employers on Wednesday that the cabinet would approve an emergency decree with deficit reduction measures by August 18 but provided no concrete proposals.

With tense financial markets hungry for detail of government plans to fast track some 20 billion euros of austerity measures to balance the budget by 2013, Tremonti addressed the parliamentary constitutional affairs committee.

Pierluigi Bersani, leader of the center-left opposition Democratic Party, said the extreme turbulence on financial markets over recent weeks showed that more urgency was needed.

"The government didn't say anything to the unions and employers yesterday, that's the point, just as they didn't say anything in parliament 10 days ago," he told state television. "I hope Tremonti comes with some more detail today," he said.

Berlusconi has made a handful of statements on the escalating markets crisis since the beginning of the month, addressing parliament last week and giving a news conference on Friday when he pledged to fast-track reform measures.

But there has been widespread criticism that the government has not been clear enough about its plans to repair public finances in the face of a collapse in market confidence.

"European bourses, in their disastrous fall, cannot wait until August 18," the respected daily Corriere della Sera said in a front page editorial, adding that so far no credible proposals had been offered.

ECB ACTION

Italian bond yields have dropped sharply from the 14 year highs they touched last week after the European Central Bank intervened to prop up the market and prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control.

However the continuing tension was underlined on Wednesday when the Milan stock market suffered its sharpest one-day drop since the Lehman Bros crisis in October 2008, with the main index falling 6.65 percent.

Markets picked up on Thursday morning when the FTSE Mib index rose 2.44 percent as worries over the stability of the French banking sector eased, sending European bourses higher.

The drastic selloff of Italian stocks and bonds over the past month has put paid to the government's frequently repeated claim to have kept Italy out of the euro zone debt crisis.

The public debt burden, at some 120 percent of gross domestic product, is second only to Greece's in the euro zone but a relatively modest deficit and a generally conservative financial system had shielded it until recently.

Pressure has grown for reforms to spur the stagnant economy into growth.

Ideas floated in the press focus on raising retirement ages for certain categories of pensions or a wealth tax on private assets as well as cuts to the cost of government.

But there has been no sign of agreement. Berlusconi, one of Italy's richest men, has ruled out a wealth tax and the CGIL, the largest union federation, threatened strike action if cuts targeted solely ordinary Italians, including pensioners.

