ROME Italy cannot rule out the risk of default though it can weather the crisis if its economy returns to growth, the head of Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo was quoted by Italian news agencies as saying on Sunday.

"We should know the risk of default is there," Corrado Passera told Italian television channel La7, news agencies reported.

"We shouldn't take it for granted that we can make it without courageous choices," he said, adding that a high public debt, low economic growth and low credibility were weighing on the country.

A spokesperson for Intesa was not immediately available to comment.

Italy has been drawn into the center of the euro zone debt crisis in recent weeks after investors jittery about the country's sluggish economy and its debt pile sent bond yields to near unsustainable levels.

The government has passed an unpopular austerity package worth 54 billion euros ($74.5 billion) but there is speculation that further measures may be needed to restore confidence.

Italy's position as the euro zone's third-largest economy means it is "too big to fail, but also too big to be saved," Passera was quoted as saying. He said it was important Italy's economy returned to growth, the agencies said.

Italy is widely considered too big to be bailed out by European partners, who fear a full-scale crisis in the country could trigger the breakup of the single currency bloc.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington)