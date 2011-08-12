ROME Reforms adopted by the Italian government on Friday include measures to make it easier to strike labor deals at the company or regional level, Italian Labor Minister Maurizio Sacconi said on Friday.

A statement from Sacconi said labor market rules agreed in the package "grant company-level or regional contracts the capacity to regulate every aspect pertaining to the organization of labor and production,."

Freeing up Italy's rigid system of centralized job contracts was a key demand by the European Central Bank, which called for sweeping economic reforms in return for help in stemming the market crisis of the past weeks.

(Writing by James Mackenzie)