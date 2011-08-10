ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will call a special cabinet meeting on August 18 to approve crisis response measures, a source at a meeting with unions and employers said on Wednesday.

At the August 18 cabinet meeting Berlusconi plans to approve by emergency decree deficit-cutting steps urged on Italy by the European Central Bank, the source said.

Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti told the same meeting the government expected to bring the deficit down from 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 to between 1.5-1.7 percent of GDP in 2012 and zero in 2013, the source said.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri)