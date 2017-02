ROME Italy's powerful business lobby on Thursday attacked austerity measures outlined by the government as insufficient, saying they were far off the roughly 20 billion euros in additional funds needed to balance the budget by 2013.

"The measures disclosed up till now are far from the objective of additional budget measures totaling 20 billion euros," Giampaolo Galli, director general of employers group Confindustria told Italian television.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri)