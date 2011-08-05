MILAN Italy's soaring government bond yields are having only a limited impact on its total debt costs, meaning solvency is a challenge it would only face further down the road while liquidity is the potential stumbling block at present.

Italy could technically afford to pay its current high rates on new debt for years, but spooked investors could in theory stop financing the government long before then, analysts said.

Its yields have soared due to worries it will be the next victim of a euro zone debt crisis that has already claimed Greece, Ireland and Portugal, forcing them to seek international bailouts.

In a clear sign that markets have Rome in their sights, Italian 10-year bond yields rose above those of Spain for the first time in fifteen months on Friday, with both holding above 6 percent.

But with a public debt of 1.9 trillion euros, some 120 percent of gross domestic product, Italy is seen as too big to bail.

After a selloff of Italian assets that started early in July, the country last month paid the highest rate in 11 years to sell new 10-year paper. The gross yield at auction on a 2021 BTP bond rose to 5.77 percent from 4.94 percent at the end of June.

UniCredit analysts estimate that the average cost of new debt for Italy now stands at 5.5 percent compared with an average of 3.98 percent in the first six months of the year.

Assuming Italy issued all new BTP bonds at 6 percent over the next four years, ING fixed-income strategist Alessandro Giansanti estimated this would add 18 billion euros to its interest payments by the end of 2015.

Under those assumptions, debt servicing costs would reach 6 percent of GDP in 2015 from a 4.93 percent level he forecast at the end of this year given the current average debt cost -- high but not unmanageable up to that point.

Italy forecast in April it would spend 4.8 percent of GDP -- about 77 billion euros -- in interest payments this year.

An average life of 7.1 years on Italy's debt helps soften the effect of the higher rates in terms of interest payments.

"The impact is not dramatic," Giansanti said. "But the key problem is liquidity: Italy's ability to refinance its debt" and how much it would be prepared to pay to do so.

Future tests of market appetite for Italian paper are a 6.5 billion euro short-term BOT bill auction on Wednesday and, more importantly, a long-term debt sale at the end of August.

Resuming a practice in place until 2008, Italy's Treasury has canceled its mid-August long-term auction.

LOWERED EXPOSURE

Analysts say foreign investors have lowered their exposure to the euro zone's third largest economy due to worries over its chronically feeble growth rate and political instability.

Morgan Stanley estimates foreign holdings of Italian debt now stand at 44 percent after a selloff which the U.S. bank believes was driven mainly by index-benchmarked foreign investors who cut back on overweight positions.

Rome failed to win back market confidence with a 48 billion euro austerity plan approved last month, which delays the bulk of the measures until after elections due in 2013 and does little to revive the sluggish economy.

Italy's GDP has grown on average by 0.7 percent annually since the country joined the euro.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday he was "not worried" by current bond yields because they relate to a fraction of the overall outstanding debt and therefore have a moderate impact on total debt costs.

While he is right from a technical point of view, he is probably wrong not to worry.

Markets now have in their sights a 7 percent yield on the 10-year bond, he added.

The 10-year BTP bond yield rose briefly to a new 14-year high of 6.27 percent on Friday to then fall back to 6.14 percent, above Spain's 6.03 percent.

"The market psychology right now is more important than mathematics," said UniCredit fixed-income strategist Luca Cazzulani.

"It does take years for higher rates to get incorporated into average debt costs, but the problem is if in the meantime the market decides the situation is unbearable."

