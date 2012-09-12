MILAN Italy's one-year borrowing costs dropped to their lowest since March on Wednesday after Germany's top court gave a green light to the euro zone bailout fund and the ECB's new bond-buying plan, reinforcing views the country is becoming a safer bet.

Rome paid a yield of 1.69 percent at Wednesday's auction, more than a percentage point less than the 2.77 percent charged by investors a month ago and compared with almost 4 percent in mid-June.

The German court verdict came around 45 minutes before the Italian sale's cut-off time at 5:00 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT).

The Treasury sold 9 billion euros of one-year bills and 3 billion euros of three-month bills at the auction, as planned. The bid-to-cover ratio for the one-year bills was 1.65, slightly down from 1.69 in mid-August.

Rome faces a tougher task on Thursday when it will sell up to 6.5 billion euros of three-year, 15-year and off-the-run bonds, although market tensions have eased since the European Central Bank last week announced plans to buy bonds issued by the region's weakest states.

Short-dated paper has benefited more from the market rally as the ECB will target bonds with maturities of up to three years. The German verdict removed a potential obstacle to the bond-buying plan.

"The short end of the curve for Italy has become competitive, now the fall in yields needs to spread to longer maturities - from five years onwards and particularly in the 10-30 year segment," said ING bond strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

One major concern for investors remains Italy's painful recession, which makes it hard for the country to reduce its huge debt pile, now at 123 percent of gross domestic product.

Underscoring these worries, data on Wednesday showed Italian industrial output fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in July, a smaller decline than analysts had expected but still offering little sign of a recovery.

Also on investors' radar on Wednesday are European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's proposals for a "banking union" to help end the euro zone's economic and financial turmoil, and Dutch elections.

Polls for the vote show the country's two main pro-European parties are tied. While a coalition is likely, questions remain over how quickly a new government can be formed.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina and Gabriella Bruschi; Editing by Catherine Evans)