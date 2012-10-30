MILAN Italy's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fell sharply at a sale on Tuesday to their lowest since May 2011 as big redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt on fears of political instability lifted demand.

Borrowing costs for the five-year BTP came in at 3.8 percent on Tuesday, down nearly 30 basis points from 4.09 percent at a similar sale a month ago. The yield on the 10-year bond fell by even more, and the Treasury managed to sell the maximum targeted amount of 7 billion euros, with bid-to-cover ratios improving on both maturities.

"It's a very strong auction. They've issued at the upper end of the target and the bid/cover is better than last time and in line with averages," said Artis Frankovics, rate strategist at Nomura in London. "But that's not surprising given the concessions over the last few days and the upcoming coupon repayments on Thursday."

The head of Italy's Debt Management Office, Maria Cannata, said the auction went "very well" and that Italy had now covered roughly 91-92 percent of its funding needs for this year.

Investors' attention has swung back to Italy from Spain after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi threatened to withdraw his center-right party's support for Mario Monti's technocrat government before elections in April.

Berlusconi's struggling party suffered a heavy defeat in regional polls in Sicily at the weekend, however, while the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo scored highly - a possible foretaste of the national elections.

Analysts said the market was still being supported by the European Central Bank's pledge to buy bonds of weaker euro zone countries, so that investors appeared to have taken renewed political uncertainty in Italy in their stride.

"I think that Berlusconi has been marginalized to some extent, so that's having less of an effect on the market," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec in London.

The Treasury sold 4 billion euros of five-year bonds and 3 billion euros of 10-year paper. The yield on the latter came in at 4.92 percent, down from 5.24 percent on month ago, with seen demand from foreign primary dealers, according to analysts.

"Investors have shrugged off domestic political jitters and also the risk-off sentiment we saw this morning on the market," said Matteo Regesta, bond strategist at BNP Paribas.

The 10-year bond yield fell back under 5 percent after the auction results. (Additional reporting by Milan bureau and London bonds team; Editing by Catherine Evans)