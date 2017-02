MILAN Italy's Debt Management Office head Maria Cannata said on Thursday the Treasury has been seeing a return by some foreign investors on the long-dated government bonds since the beginning of September.

In an interview with CNBC tv channel, Cannata acknowledged that average maturity on Italian debt has fallen slighlty to 6.65 years, but said the Treasury was committed to increasing it in coming months.

(Reporting By Francesca Landini)