ROME The euro zone must keep control of its public finances and high debt countries in particular must not reverse budget reforms, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

In a speech delivered in Rome, Draghi addressed growing concern among governments and policymakers at the social strains appearing in many countries as efforts to contain the bloc's sovereign debt crisis crush economic growth.

But he said there could be no prospect of sustainable growth without sound public finances.

"Especially in countries with structurally high public debt, that is to say not temporarily pushed up by the current crisis, that means not turning back from objectives that have already been reached," Draghi said according to the text of his speech.

Italy, with a public debt of around 130 percent of output, the second highest in the euro zone after Greece, is considering measures including billions of euros worth of tax cuts to boost its stagnant economy.

New Prime Minister Enrico Letta has warned repeatedly that Europe must do more to help growth and attack chronic unemployment, especially among young people.

In a speech accepting an honorary degree, Draghi said youth unemployment "corrodes confidence in prospects for a decent standard of living and risks causing extreme and destructive forms of protest."

Disparities in wealth in Europe had also increased in recent years, he said.

"A fairer share of the fruits of national wealth contributes to spreading a savings culture and hence a common sense of belonging," which in turn leads to "individual economic behavior which contributes, in the aggregate, to collective economic success," he said.

The ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday to help recession-bound economies and Draghi said: "We stand ready to act again."

However, he called on governments to act too.

"National initiatives, which have already been tested in some countries, could be effective with the participation of governments, public banks and development agencies," he said.

