Drought-hit Rome to avoid water rationing: city utility

A paddle boat is seen aground on a sandspit that emerged due to the drought in the lake of Bracciano, north of Rome, Italy July 26, 2017.

ROME (Reuters) - Rome water utility ACEA said on Friday the Italian capital had avoided water rationing after regional authorities modified a decree banning withdrawals from a drought-hit lake.

The city's mayor had called on the government to stop water rationing, which ACEA had said would have to be introduced on July 31 if it could not draw on Lake Bracciano, north of Rome.

ACEA Chairman Luca Lanzalone told a conference call that regional president Nicola Zingaretti had told him there would be "a corrective measure that should remove the need to rotate (supplies of) water".