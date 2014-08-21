China hits back at foreign scrutiny on its excess steel capacity
BEIJING China should not be singled out in a fight against excess steel capacity that requires stronger global cooperation, Wang Shouwen, a vice commerce minister, said on Saturday.
ROME Italy will release its regular autumn budget in October rather than September to allow it to use the European Union's most up-to-date accounting methods.
The European Union unveiled in January a new system of calculating national accounts aimed at adapting to technological and economic changes which have taken place since the last procedure was written up in 1995.
The Italian Treasury said late on Wednesday it would wait until September, when data calculated under the new rules will be released by national statistics agency ISTAT, before updating its accounts. It will release the report on Oct 1.
Italy's finances are not expected to make pleasant reading, after it hit a triple-dip recession in the second quarter following years of stagnation, strengthening the view among most economists that it can expect little or no growth this year.
The precise statistical impact the new calculation methods may have on GDP figures is unclear, although in January, EU statistics agency Eurostat said it would add an average of 2.4 percent to the GDP totals of the largest 24 EU economies.
According to Italian government estimates from January, the new methods could add between 1 and 2 percent to Italy's gross domestic product, which totaled 1.56 trillion euros in 2013. That could offer some marginal assistance in meeting the EU's deficit to GDP limits, which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has committed to respecting.
BEIJING The chairman of China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group said at the China Development Forum on Saturday he is bullish on investing in Europe despite great uncertainty over issues including refugees, economic challenges and rising populism.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.