ROME Italy's economy is set to shrink more than the government has forecast in 2013, hampering Prime Minister Mario Monti's efforts to rein in the budget deficit which will miss government targets for coming years, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

In its European Economic Forecast for Autumn 2012, the Commission predicted Italy's economy will shrink by 0.5 percent in 2013 due to weak domestic demand, a steeper contraction than the 0.2 percent decline expected by the government.

"For 2013 as a whole, private consumption is set to contract further and return into positive territory only in 2014," the report said, adding that exports and investments will pick up at a stronger pace.

It forecast a contraction of 2.3 percent in the euro zone's third largest economy this year, in line with the government's 2.4 percent forecast, while it expects growth of 0.8 percent in 2014, compared with a government forecast of 1.1 percent.

Italy has been in recession since the middle of last year. Austerity measures introduced by Monti to cut debt and rein in the deficit have included tax hikes, spending cuts and pension reform that have weighed heavily on consumers and businesses.

The Commission forecast the deficit will narrow to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 and 2.1 percent in 2013, above the government's most recent forecasts of 2.6 percent for 2012 and 1.8 percent for 2013.

Monti's government hiked its deficit forecasts in September from previous targets of 1.7 percent for 2012 and 0.5 percent for 2013. Until April, Italy's government was pledging to balance the budget in 2013, a goal inherited from Monti's predecessor Silvio Berlusconi.

Monti replaced Berlusconi last November as Italy's bond yields were soaring, and rushed through more than 20 billion euros of austerity measures to head off a debt crisis.

However the measures have sapped consumer morale and deepened the recession, eating into tax revenues and pushing up the deficit as a proportion of output.

The government has stressed that it will meet its commitment to the European Union of a structural balanced budget next year.

The Commission document sees Italy's structural deficit narrowing to 1.4 percent of GDP in 2012 and 0.4 percent in 2013, but adds that it will then rise to 0.8 percent in 2014 "under a no-policy change assumption".

It expects Italy's debt to be around 126.5 percent of GDP in 2012, roughly in line with a government forecast of 126.4 percent, but then sees it rising to 127.6 percent next year, above the government's target for it to fall to 126.1 percent.

