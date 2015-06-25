FRANKFURT Italy is unlikely to be pulled into another crisis if Greece leaves the euro zone, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's economic adviser said on Thursday.

Yorum Gutgeld, who is also Italy's spending review commissioner, called for Greece "to make some serious reforms", particularly in raising its retirement age, which for some Greeks is just 55.

In an interview with Reuters, Gutgeld said some impact might be felt if Greece were forced out the euro zone. But Italy - whose government debt is not much less than Greece's - should not feel it more than anywhere else, he said.

"Frankly, we are not worried for us about a Grexit," Gutgeld said on the sideline's of the Institute of International Fianance's annual meeting. "It will certainly not be a good thing for the euro, but I don't think Italy in particular needs to be more worried."

One reasons is the Italian economy, which is recovering after three years of recession. The government's most recent forecast sees 0.7 percent growth this year and 1.4 percent in 2016, but it now looks likely to be higher.

It's too early to say "whether it will be 0.9 percent this year and next year 1.6 ... but we think it will be better than expected," Gutgeld said.

He was also confident that the recent drop in Renzi's popularity with voters would be temporary.

"We have had a number of current elements that have somewhat dampened public support in the polls. One is immigration. Even though the numbers are no bigger than last year, theatrically it is very visible. But it will be sorted out one way or the other. Either Europe helps us out ... or we find our own solution."

Two others he pointed out were a recent corruption scandal in Rome and changes proposed for the Italian school system that have proved unpopular.

"But with all those things, they will go away and with the economic improvement, give it 12 more months with more job creation and growth, this (public support) will go up," Gutgeld said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Larry Kihng)