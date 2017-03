ROME Italy's economy, the euro zone's third biggest, is likely to shrink by 0.1 percent in the third quarter, prolonging recession, national statistics office ISTAT said on Monday.

For the whole of 2014, the economy will contract 0.3 percent, in line with the government's forecast, ISTAT's President Giorgio Alleva said during testimony in parliament.

