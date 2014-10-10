ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has enjoyed a chorus of international praise over his proposed labor market reform but the so-called Jobs Act is still only a vague set of principles months away from becoming law.

European policymakers including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso took turns to applaud Renzi at a jobs summit in Milan this week after the Senate backed his blueprint in a confidence vote.

This encouragement reflects a common interest around Europe for Italy to maintain political stability and revive its chronically stagnant economy. It appears to have much less to do with the substance or real progress of the labor reform.

In the first place, the instrument Renzi chose for the reform, a so-called "delegating bill," is the slowest and most cumbersome of all the tools at his disposal and means the reform will not become law until well into next year at the earliest.

The way it works is that the government asks parliament for authorization to draw up the details of a reform, in a process that takes up to six months. These details are then presented as decrees to various parliamentary committees.

Only after the committees have issued their opinions, which can also take months, can the decrees be converted into law.

"The risk is that when the government has to draw up the decrees, all the disputes that have been put off in the delegating bill will be opened up again," said Tito Boeri, economics professor at Milan's Bocconi University and one of Italy's foremost labor experts.

Having been passed in the Senate, the delegating bill must now be approved in the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, before the government can begin working out the details.

Renzi's advisors say the reform can become law by the first half of 2015, but the process often takes years rather than months. Italy's parliamentary records are littered with delegating bills that never made it into law at all.

Moreover it is still far from clear what Renzi is actually proposing. Delegating bills tend by their nature to be vague but the Jobs Act is so broad-brush that it could turn out to be anything from revolutionary to a very damp squib.

Among his main proposals is reducing the dozens of forms of temporary contracts that offer workers no labor protection or employment rights. More than 80 percent of new jobs in recent years have been offered under these contracts, dividing the labor market between so-called "precarious" young workers and older employees on regular contracts with strong job protection.

SECOND ATTEMPT

Correcting this "dual" labor market was exactly the aim of the labor reform adopted by Mario Monti's technocrat government in 2012. That effort is now widely deemed as inadequate.

Renzi says he wants to weaken job protection for permanent workers in large firms and introduce a new type of open-ended contract with levels of job protection that gradually increase with seniority.

However he has not said how many or which of the forms of temporary contracts he will abolish, what level of protection the new open-ended contract will offer, or how gradually this protection will be introduced.

Doubts also persist over Renzi's aim of modifying article 18 of the labor statute which offers strong protection to workers with regular contracts in companies with more than 15 employees.

This aspect of the reform has attracted most media attention and political conflict in Italy.

It seems clear that in future large firms will be able to fire workers for economic reasons, without any risk of having reinstate them if a judge rules the dismissal to be unlawful.

In that case, they will have to pay compensation but never be forced to give workers their jobs back as can happen at present, albeit in an extremely limited number of cases.

Yet what happens if a worker is fired for disciplinary reasons is still an open question. Under pressure from the left wing of his Democratic Party, which is hostile to his reform, Renzi first said reinstatement would still be possible in these cases. He has since seemed to waver on this guarantee.

Labor Minister Giuliano Poletti said on Friday the matter will be settled when the details of the reform are drawn up.

In any case, the changes to article 18 will not apply to the public sector and have no effect on those already in work, meaning the dual labor market remains intact for many years to come.

Another of the Jobs Act's propositions, expressed in the usual vague terms, is to broaden and extend unemployment benefits. This goal wins universal approval but there are huge doubts whether Italy's strained public finances can afford it.

Economists estimate that a comprehensive system of jobless benefits would cost up to 15 billion euros, compared with the 1.5 billion which the government has so far said is available.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)