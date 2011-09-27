Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends during a debate at the lower house of parliament in Rome September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi met Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti on Tuesday in a bid to patch up their strained relationship as Italy's struggling center-right government prepares plans to boost infrastructure and cut red tape.

Berlusconi and Tremonti have appeared increasingly at odds as escalating market turmoil has destroyed their old boast of having kept Italy out of the euro zone debt crisis, and there has been speculation that Tremonti may be on his way out.

Last week, the prime minister appeared furious with his often abrasive finance chief after Tremonti missed a key vote in parliament over a corruption scandal involving one of his own closest aides.

On Tuesday, Tremonti went to Berlusconi's private residence in Rome for what a Treasury official described as "very positive" meeting which lasted around two hours.

Berlusconi's Facebook page carried the brief comment: "Meeting with Giulio Tremonti over, we are continuing to work on measures to relaunch growth."

The premier's fractious coalition has come under mounting criticism for its erratic response to the financial crisis with ratings agency Standard and Poor's pointing to government weakness when it cut Italy's credit rating last week.

Tremonti has pledged new measures to stimulate the stagnant economy although he has pledged not to touch a balanced budget target the government is aiming to reach by 2013 to reassure markets concerned at Italy's 1.9 trillion euro public debt pile.

He is due to meet bankers and company heads on Wednesday for talks on measures expected to focus on infrastructure projects and simplifying the thicket of regulation which business leaders say stifles investment in Italy, the Treasury official said.

The meeting between Berlusconi and Tremonti came ahead of a no confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday against Agriculture Minister Saverio Romano, who is accused by Sicilian prosecutors of mafia associations.

The government's safe parliamentary majority will probably ensure it wins the vote, expected at around 6.00 p.m. (1600 GMT) although even if it did not, only the minister and not the whole government would be forced to resign.

Berlusconi has rejected calls to step down over a range of sex and corruption scandals hitting his government but his approval ratings have sunk to around 25 percent and there have been growing signs of unease in his own camp.

Tremonti, once seen as the guardian of Italian financial stability, has appeared increasingly isolated in the government and has been openly criticized by ministerial colleagues for not being a team player.

(Writing By James Mackenzie; Editing by Rosalind Russell)