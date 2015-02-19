The construction site of the Expo 2015 is pictured on the outskirts of Milan May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gianni Congiu

ROME The Italian economy will grow by 0.6 percent this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday, raising its forecast from an earlier 0.2 percent prediction made in November.

The latest OECD projection for the euro zone's third largest but most sluggish economy is in line with those of the International Monetary Fund, the Italian government and central bank.

The modest rise in gross domestic product in 2015 would mark the first year of expansion after a three-year recession. Italy has not posted a single quarter of growth since the middle of 2011.

The 114-page report on Italy's economy contained a 2015 growth forecast of 0.4 percent, but the OECD's head Angel Gurria told reporters at a presentation that the most recent developments had prompted an upward revision.

The Paris-based think-tank raised its forecast for 2016 growth to 1.3 percent from 1.0 percent projected in November.

The recovery will be underpinned by the European Central Bank's expansionary measures, the depreciation of the euro which will help exports, the plunge in oil prices, and less restrictive fiscal policies by the government, the OECD said.

However it added that "risks are to the downside," warning the ECB's bond-buying program may fail to revive credit and "market sentiment could turn against Italy with its history of low growth and high debt."

On public finances, the OECD trimmed its forecast for Italy's budget deficit this year to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from 2.8 percent, below the EU's 3 percent ceiling and broadly in line with Rome's 2.6 percent target.

However it said Italy's public debt, the largest in the euro zone after Greece's, will continue its upward trend, reaching an all-time record of 133.5 percent of GDP in 2016 from a projected 132.8 percent this year.

The OECD once again recommended that Italy adopt structural reforms to its labor market and judicial system, increase competition, simplify legislation and tackle corruption.

If reforms planned by Matteo Renzi's government over the next two years are fully implemented they could raise GDP by 6 percent in 10 years' time, it said, echoing similar encouraging estimates made to Mario Monti's technocrat government in 2012.

"In the past, many good reform projects were not

fully implemented, depriving the economy of their full benefits," the report noted.

For now, the OECD estimated that Italy's potential growth rate - which estimates the cruise speed the economy can grow at without generating inflation - stands at just 0.2 percent.

