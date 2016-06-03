ROME, Italy's services shrank for the first time for 17 months in May, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting the country's modest economic growth may be faltering.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index for services companies dropped to 49.8 from 52.1 in April, missing expectations and falling below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since December 2014.

A Reuters poll of 11 analysts had forecast a reading of 51.5.

The euro zone's third-largest economy emerged from a three-year recession at the start of 2015, but growth slowed during the year and has remained listless.

The Markit/ADACI services index has been trending lower since a recent high of 55.3 posted in December.

The survey's sub-index for new work at businesses from insurers to hairdressers fell in May to 51.0 from 51.9.

The other main sub-indexes, on areas from employment levels to business expectations, also deteriorated. Markit's sister survey for manufacturing released on Wednesday, also showed activity was weaker than expected in May

after accelerating the previous two months.

The composite PMI for services and manufacturing fell in May to 50.8 from 53.1 to post its lowest reading since December

2014.

The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi forecasts gross domestic product will grow 1.2 percent this year, a slight

acceleration from the 0.8 percent seen in 2015.

(Writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Larry King)