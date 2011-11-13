BRUSSELS The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council said they were encouraged by Italy's move toward a government of national unity, saying it sent a sign of resolve to overcome the financial crisis.

Commission President Jose-Manuel Barroso and Council president Herman Van Rompuy said in a joint statement they welcomed the decision by Italy's president to ask Mario Monti to form the government.

"We believe that it sends a further encouraging signal, following the swift adoption of the 2012 Stability Law, of the Italian authorities' determination to overcome the current crisis," the two said in a statement.

The Commission would continue to monitor the implementation of measures taken by Italy to foster growth and employment, as agreed at a meeting of EU leaders on October 26, the statement said.

