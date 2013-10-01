ROME Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 15.5 billion euros in September, widening sharply from a 11.4-billion-euro shortfall in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The cumulative deficit in the first nine months of the year amounted to around 75.5 billion euros, almost twice as large as the deficit posted in the first nine months of 2012.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries' deficit performances.

Italy's government said last month that the deficit was heading toward exceeding the European Union's 3 percent of output ceiling, but that it would take measures to bring it down before the end of the year.

But a government meeting on Friday called to pass extraordinary budget measures ended without an agreement, and the next day centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi ordered his ministers out of the cabinet, putting Prime Minister Enrico Letta's administration on the brink of collapse.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)