ROME Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 7.2 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in November, widening from a shortfall of 4.258 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

The cumulative deficit in the 11 months of the year amounted to around 94 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations, much higher than the deficit during the same period of last year.

However, the Treasury did not provide cumulative numbers and said that the November result was in line with its end-year objective.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries' deficit performances.

Italy has approved emergency measures in recent weeks to try to hold this year's general government deficit at 3 percent of output, which would be bang on the ceiling imposed by the European Union and exactly in line with last year's result.

($1 = 0.7377 euros)

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)