CERNOBBIO, Italy Economy minister Vittorio Grilli said on Sunday he saw no risk of Italy losing market access in view of the country's reform effort and the new bond-buying scheme by the European Central Bank.

"All the country's efforts on reforms and the ECB's pledge to stabilize markets ensure that financial markets will remain calm and the country will continue to fund itself without any aid," Grilli said at the margins of a economic conference in northern Italy.

He said that Italy would in 2013 meet the target of a structural balanced budget, adding that the government is studying ways to reduce the debt more aggressively than previously planned.

According to the budget Italy should cut its debt by 1 percent of gross domestic product each year.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Francesca Landini)