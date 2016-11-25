People are seen on a bridge over the Po river in Turin, Italy, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Two boats are seen after breaking their moorings on the Po river in Turin, Italy, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

A road sign is seen partially submerged by the Po river in Turin, Italy, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

People look at the Po river in Turin, Italy, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

The Po river is seen in Turin, Italy November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN Heavy rains battered northwestern Italy on Thursday, swelling rivers that broke their banks in some areas and prompting authorities to issue major flood warnings.

The regions of Piedmont and Liguria were the hardest hit. The Tanaro River broke its banks in several places, isolating the town of Garessio, where water invaded ground-floor dwellings and stores there.

Waves of muddy water battered stone and wooden bridges and at least 25 roads were closed.

Officials were monitoring the swelling of the Po River, Italy's longest, which passes through Turin, one of northern Italy's most populated cities.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Janet Lawrence)