The Foo Fighters arrive ahead of the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk - RTR4XVU1

ROME Moved to tears by a viral video of 1,000 fans singing a Foo Fighters song in an Italian park to try to get the band to play in their town, band leader Dave Grohl has now said yes.

Their video of "Learn to Fly", released on YouTube in July, has been viewed almost 26 million times. (here)

At the time, Grohl promised the band would come to the small northern city of Cesena, but the concert only became official this week.

"I clicked the link and was absolutely blown away by what I saw. To see so many people put so much time, and effort, and love into making music moved me to tears," Grohl wrote of the video on the band's website.

"It is without a doubt one of the most beautiful experiences of my entire life ... Ci vediamo presto, Cesena! (We'll see you soon, Cesena!)" Grohl said.

The concert will be held on Nov. 3, marking the first of 11 European shows scheduled for next month. Cesena has a population of fewer than 100,000 and is not normally part of the circuit for international rock concerts.

The band will take over a small basketball arena for the gig. Ticket sales started on Friday morning.

Foo Fighters are a five-member band founded by Grohl, the former drummer for Nirvana, in 1994 after Kurt Cobain's death. It also includes Pat Smear, a touring member of Nirvana in 1993-94 and a founding member of punk band the Germs.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alison Williams)