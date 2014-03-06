Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
MILAN Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) said on Thursday it has made a non-binding offer to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo (OLEO.MC), as it seeks to bring home some local brands.
The stake in the olive oil company has been put on the block by several Spanish banks, including nationalized Spanish lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) and Barcelona-based Caixabank (CABK.MC).
Bankia, which owns an 18.2 percent stake in Deoleo, is on a drive to shed assets after it received the biggest part of a 41 billion euro European bail-in for Spanish lenders last year.
"We filed an offer for it (Deoleo) ... it controls Italian brands that are interesting for us," a spokesman for the Italian fund told Reuters on Thursday.
The Spanish company, which posted revenues around 800 million euros ($1 billion) in 2013, owns the well-known and widely distributed Italian food oil brands Bertolli, Carapelli and Sasso.
($1 = 0.7225 Euro)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by G Crosse)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.
LONDON A boom in European deal-making activity -- a sign better growth prospects are boosting confidence in European corporate boardrooms -- is helping support stock market valuations which, on some measures, appear stretched.