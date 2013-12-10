People walk in front of the Chigi Palace, official residence of Italy's prime minister, in Rome October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy's economy stagnated in the third quarter, marking the end of two years of contraction, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

ISTAT revised up a preliminary estimate to show gross domestic product was unchanged between July and September, originally reported as a 0.1 percent fall.

An ISTAT spokesman said "from a technical point of view this data is not sufficient to say the recession is over."

On a year-on-year basis, GDP fell 1.8 percent, revised up from the preliminary estimate of -1.9 percent.

Second quarter growth was unrevised at -0.3 percent q/q, -2.2 percent y/y.

In the third quarter, the economy was supported by strong inventory accumulation, while trade subtracted from growth, with imports growing much more than imports.

(Gavin Jones, Rome Newsroom + 39 06 85 22 4350, rome.newsroom@news.reuters.com))