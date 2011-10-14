A Goldman Sachs sign is seen at the New York Stock Exchange April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) TEMPLATE OUT

MILAN A group of students stormed Goldman Sachs's (GS.N) central Milan offices on Friday ahead of worldwide protests against financial inequality planned for the weekend.

The Italian demonstrations are the latest bout of anger at banks and financiers as outcry spreads throughout the world following the occupation of Wall Street in New York by protesters over the past month.

Students managed to break into the hall of the Goldman Sachs building in the heart of Milan's financial district, a few steps away from La Scala opera house, police said.

The protests were quickly dispersed by police and security was restored to the elegant building, though red graffiti was daubed on its walls expressing anger at Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and proclaiming "Give us money."

Protesters in Italy's financial capital also hurled eggs at the headquarters of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), the country's biggest bank.

As part of the global rally on Saturday, a demostration is scheduled to start at 1200 GMT (8 a.m. EDT) in Rome, where peaceful protests in front of the Bank of Italy continued on Friday for a third straight day.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)