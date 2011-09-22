ROME Italy has cut its economic growth forecasts through 2013 but the prospects for public finances have improved due to an increase in value added tax, government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government has lowered its forecast for growth in 2011 to 0.7 percent from 1.1 percent, cut the outlook for 2012 to 0.6 percent from 1.3 percent and trimmed the 2013 projection to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent, said the sources with knowledge of the new estimates, who asked not to be named.

The projections, which follow the approval of a 60 billion euro austerity program in parliament this month, are contained in a forecasting document due to be approved by the cabinet on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast the Italian economy would grow 0.6 percent this year and just 0.3 percent in 2012. Several independent economists believe the economy will contract in 2012, when the austerity program takes its toll.

The government believes it will meet its target of a balanced budget in 2013 despite the slower growth, largely because it expects the negative impact on revenues to be compensated by a 1 percent increase in the main value added tax rate, the sources said.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)