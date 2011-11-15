MILAN Italy's urgent problem is restoring market confidence in its capacity to implement fiscal measures and structural reforms, rather than borrowing funds from the International Monetary Fund, IMF executive director Ariggo Sadun said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

In the interview with Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sera, Sadun said he was not aware the Italian government had asked for a loan from the IMF off 44 billion euros nor that it was interested.

"The more urgent problem is that of restoring the confidence of markets in the capacity of Italy to implement fiscal measures and agreed structural reforms. If it gets that the rest does not matter," he said asked about a loan.

Contacts on sending IMF inspectors to Rome to look at Italy's public finances are still only at the technical level and an agreement will be finalized once there is a new government in Rome, he said.

Former European Commissioner Mario Monti has been asked to form a new Italian government and is holding talks on its composition and policies.

In other comments Sadun said there is a risk of a new phase of recession weighing on a large part of Europe and not only countries already under IMF programs.

"The austerity measures of France, Spain and Italy can only increase such risks...," he said.

He said Italy was a rich country with an advanced economy. "Cutting debt by some 30 billion euros per year is not a task outside our grasp."

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)