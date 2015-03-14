Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

ROME Naguib Sawiris is considering making an acquisition in Italy's Internet sector, the Egyptian tycoon said in an interview published on Saturday.

Sawiris, whose family founded Egypt's giant Orascom group, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he planned to create a new data center in Milan, which would be Italy's biggest, by the end of April.

"We are also weighing up another acquisition, still in the Internet sector," said Sawiris, who made an unsuccessful bid to buy a stake in Telecom Italia in 2012.

Sawiris, a former owner of Italian mobile operator Wind, agreed in February to take a majority stake in European broadcaster Euronews.

He controls internet company Italiaonline, which scrapped a planned IPO last October due to adverse market conditions.

