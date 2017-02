BRUSSELS Europe expects Italy to announce big steps to implement structural reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, adding it was Italy's "duty" to do so.

Juncker was speaking to reporters ahead of a crucial EU summit on the euro zone debt's crisis, where Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected to give only vague promises of economic reform.

Europe is expecting "significant measures for structural reforms. This is (Italy's) duty," Juncker said.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)