Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, sits in the courtroom during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

PERUGIA, Italy American student Amanda Knox is "very tired" but dreaming of things to do with her loved ones if she walks free from an Italian prison, Italian media reported, quoting a letter she wrote to an Italian lawmaker.

Knox is appealing against a 26-year jail term imposed after she was found guilty of murdering her British roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007 with the help of her Italian boyfriend and another man during a drug-fueled orgy.

Prosecutors have asked the appeals court to extend her sentence to life in jail.

"I'm very tired, and that may be either because it's hot here or because I'm worried about the end of my case," she wrote in a letter to politician Rocco Girlanda, who is also head of the Italy-USA foundation, according to reports from Italian news agencies late on Sunday.

"I'm always thinking of what I could say in the courtroom or what I could do together with my loved ones once I'm back in Seattle," she wrote, according to the reports.

Knox's hopes for release have been boosted by a forensics review that shed doubt on two key pieces of DNA evidence used to convict the Seattle native.

But prosecutors have attacked that report and argue there is enough evidence to prove Knox killed her roommate when an extreme sex game turned violent.

Knox's father on Saturday said his daughter was "holding up" and being "strong," and had been prepared to hear prosecutors ask to put her behind bars for life.

A verdict in the appeals trial is expected later this week or early next week.

The trial continues on Monday with lawyers for Kercher's family summing up arguments, before defense lawyers wrap up their case.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)