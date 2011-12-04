Position: Italian Prime Minister and finance minister

Incumbent: Mario Monti

Born: March 19, 1943

Term: November 2011, next election due 2013

Key Facts:

- Mario Monti was appointed by President Giorgio Napolitano to lead a technocrat government, replacing Silvio Berlusconi who lost his parliamentary majority as the euro debt crisis threatened to push Italy's borrowing costs out of control. Monti also holds the finance and economy portfolio. He has said he intends to remain in office until the next scheduled elections in 2013.

- Monti, a distinguished economist, served as a European Commissioner between 1995 and 2005, first as internal markets commissioner and later as competition commissioner, where he made his name in high profile battles against corporate giants Microsoft and General Electric. He was President of Milan's Bocconi University before being named Life Senator by Napolitano and asked to form a government after Berlusconi's resignation.

- Sober and reserved, in sharp contrast to his flamboyant predecessor, Monti is known as a tough negotiator. He has close connections to European policy makers from his time in Brussels and is a former adviser to Goldman Sachs and Coca Cola and a member of the Bilderberg group of business leaders and other influential figures.

- Monti has pledged to restore confidence in Italy's public finances through budget rigour, economic growth and social fairness. Priorities include pension, tax and labour market reform as well as education and getting more women into the workforce. He has maintained Italy's target of achieving a balanced budget by 2013 and has argued for greater economic and fiscal integration between European Union member states.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/David Cutler)