ROME An emergency government led by former European Commissioner Mario Monti will have many problems in passing economic reforms, a senior member of the outgoing center-right coalition said on Sunday.

Outgoing Interior Minister Roberto Maroni, a senior figure in the devolutionist Northern League, confirmed in a television interview that the party opposed the technocrat government led by Monti which is expected to be formed later on Sunday.

"The decisions which Monti will take must pass in parliament and I think that with such a heterogeneous majority he will have many problems. I believe this solution will lead to many problems," Maroni said.

The new government is expected to be backed by the main center-left opposition party, centrists and part of Silvio Berlusconi's PDL, which has ruled in partnership with the League since 2008. Berlusconi resigned on Saturday.

Maroni said a government based on such diverse forces would not be able to make rapid and coherent decisions.

(Reporting by Giusepper Fonte, writing by Barry Moody)