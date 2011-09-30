ROME The head of Italy's main business federation Confindustria threatened on Friday to walk out of roundtable talks with the government if there is no swift action to stimulate growth and make deep reforms to taxes, pensions and public spending.

Speaking after the presentation of reform proposals agreed between Confindustria and associations representing Italy's banks, insurance companies and small business, Confindustria head Emma Marcegaglia said there was a drastic need for action.

The proposals for pension and tax changes, cuts to public spending and divestment of state assets follow broadly similar recommendations from other organizations including the European Central Bank but Marcegaglia said she expected action.

"I have a clear mandate from my board to present this manifesto and, if the government does not come up with a response, to get up from the table and leave," she said.

With Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi under growing fire for his erratic response to a crisis that risks dragging down the whole euro zone, a walkout by the country's main industrial federation would be a lethal blow to the remaining credibility of his divided center-right coalition.

The first woman to head Italy's main industrial lobby group, which represents more than 146,000 companies ranging from auto giant Fiat to small local businesses, Marcegaglia has been an increasingly vocal critic of the Berlusconi government as the crisis has deepened.

Last week, she raised the tone significantly, complaining bitterly that Italian business was sick of being an "international laughing stock" and saying that the government must either adopt tough reforms immediately or resign.

"We feel the crisis, we're feeling the credit crunch which is coming, we feel the country's lack of credibility in international markets," she told Reuters on Friday.

CREDIT CRUNCH

She said Italian business was already being squeezed by tighter lending conditions as banks have been hit by the fallout from the turmoil in government bond markets, where borrowing costs have risen to record levels.

Under pressure from the European Central Bank, which has been propping up Italian bonds by buying them in the market, the government passed a 60 billion euro austerity package this month to balance the budget by 2013.

It has promised further reforms and other measures including selling state assets but it has so far failed to come up with clear proposals and the timetale for a planned decree has slid steadily backwards from September to the middle of next month.

On Thursday, Italy was forced to pay a yield of 5.86 percent to sell 10-year BTPs, the highest level since the start of the euro more than a decade ago, reflecting market alarm at its toxic combination of political fragility, low growth and massive public debt.

"We're beginning to feel it. Italian banks are having trouble financing themselves. They pay extremely high interest rates and they lend to us at even higher rates. This is an extremely worrying situation," Marcegaglia said.

"When you have a 400 basis point spread between BTPs and Bunds. You see that your German competitor is paying 30 basis points and we're paying 450 or 500. It's a huge problem."

Confindustria and the other business associations urged the government to control public spending, reform the tax system and crack down on evasion as well as opening up closed professions which have long resisted liberalization.

They proposed a wealth tax which they estimate could raise as much as 6 billion euros to fund a reduction on business and income tax and called for a divestment of state property holdings as well as some targeted infrastructure investment.

Marcegaglia says she has no political ambitions and intends to return to her role as co-chief executive of the family-owned Marcegaglia steel processing group when her term as Confindustria head ends.

But her withering criticism of the government has underlined the growing anger of broad sections of the Italian establishment at the longstanding failure to carry out meaningful reforms.

"This is a country where we still have too many people who aren't living from the market, from their own work. Everyone tries to protect themselves. There are extremely powerful lobbies in parliament and outside," she said.

On Monday, the head of the Italian Bishops Conference launched a devastating attack on the scandal-ridden political elite, calling for a change to "purify the air."

Marcegaglia however dismissed suggestions that Italy's fabled "poteri forti," the traditional "great powers" made up of the Catholic Church, industry giants like Fiat and establishment newspapers like the Corriere della Sera, are on the march again.

"We're not 'poteri forti'. We represent 150,000 companies from Eni to small firms. People who produce, who export," she said.

(Editing by Susan Fenton and Michael Roddy)