MILAN Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said on Tuesday it was studying a possible tie-up with Milan's public transportation company ATM as consolidation heats up in the sector.

The railway company said in a statement the plan was at a preliminary stage and would also involve its Trenord unit.

Shares in Ferrovie Nord Milano were up 8.4 percent at 1230 GMT pushed by media reports which prompted the company to issue the statement.

