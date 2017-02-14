European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MILAN Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said on Tuesday it was studying a possible tie-up with Milan's public transportation company ATM as consolidation heats up in the sector.
The railway company said in a statement the plan was at a preliminary stage and would also involve its Trenord unit.
Shares in Ferrovie Nord Milano were up 8.4 percent at 1230 GMT pushed by media reports which prompted the company to issue the statement.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.