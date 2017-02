ROME Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and new Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti plan to meet next week in Italy, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the two would meet in Milan on Wednesday, December 7. Monti took over from Silvio Berlusconi on November 16 and has been trying to restore investor confidence in the country's ability to meet its debt obligations.

