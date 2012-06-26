ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that he would not rubber stamp conclusions for this week's European Union summit that is supposed to map out the future of the euro but would fight for concrete measures to help growth and contain market turmoil.

"This will not be a meeting where we will give formal approval to pre-prepared documents," Monti said in parliament ahead of the summit on Thursday and Friday.

He said Europe needed to agree a mechanism to help limit any sharp widening in the spreads or risk premiums over benchmark German debt on bonds issued by countries that respect EU budget rules.

Monti said he was willing to work through "Sunday evening" for a solid EU growth plan and to get "mechanisms to help control market tensions".

Monti emphasized the need for the EU to turn its focus on growth to prevent countries from falling into a low-growth, high-debt spiral that is worsened by concentrating solely on austerity measures.

(Reporting by Catherine Hornby. Writing by Steve Scherer.)