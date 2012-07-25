ROME Italy is in a situation of great concern and the decisions of the last European Union summit aimed at limiting market turbulence must be implemented rapidly, the head of Italy's center-left Democratic Party said on Wednesday after a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Monti.

The discussions had focused on "a very, very worrying general situation," Pier Luigi Bersani told reporters following the meeting, adding "there is a need to follow up on the decisions of the European summit and of the state of alert that all institutions are facing".

(Reporting by Massmiliano Di Giorgio)