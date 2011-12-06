ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti moved on Tuesday to head off any attempts by political parties to water down his 30 billion euro austerity package with amendments in parliament, saying Italy had little time at its disposal to approve the plan.

Speaking in a prime time television interview, Monti brushed off calls from lawmakers among the parties he depends on for a majority to amend measures such as a housing tax, raising the retirement age or suspending inflation indexation of pensions.

"There is little time and the margins of flexibility are minimal," he said when asked about the possibility of amending his proposals for pension reform.

Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero, speaking on another television talk-show, said she was willing to re-consider the de-indexation of pensions if parliament could come up with another way of finding the necessary savings.

The austerity plan, approved by the cabinet on Sunday, is immediately effective but must be passed by parliament within 60 days or it expires. It is expected to be approved before the end of the year.