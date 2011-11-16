ROME In seven tumultuous days Italy has gone, as one cartoonist put it, "from Bunga Bunga to Banca Banca".

The first refers to the name that former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi bestowed on the wild parties he allegedly held with bevies of young starlets and prostitutes at his villas.

The second, Italian for bank, refers to the financial world that will dominate much of new Prime Minister Mario Monti's time as he tries to reign in Italy's profligate spending and tackle a major debt crisis threatening the entire euro zone.

The difference between the two men could not be more stark.

Last Sunday morning, knowing he was going to be tapped that day to be prime minister, Monti quietly left his hotel and went unannounced to church with Elsa, his wife of 40 years, as they do every week.

Then the former European Commissioner went quietly went back to his office and got down to the business of saving Italy from financial ruin.

"Monti is the type of man who practices his religion quietly rather than wear it like a badge," a leader of the Franciscan religious order in Italy said, welcoming Monti's reserved, polite character as a "breath of fresh air" in Italian politics.

Apart from official engagements such as state funerals, Berlusconi did not often frequent places of worship.

The twice-divorced Berlusconi once boasted of "doing eight women" in one night, leaving him little time to be prime minister. Several years ago, at the height of one of his sex scandals, the billionaire media magnate proudly proclaimed "I am no saint".

While Berlusconi liked to go to parties of any kind, particularly if young women were among the guests, one of the few worldly activities the Montis splurge on is attending the gala opening night of La Scala opera house in Milan each year.

Berlusconi was accused of repeatedly appointing young women to political jobs for their looks more than their qualifications.

The three women in Monti's expert technocrat government announced on Wednesday were respected professionals -- a criminal lawyer, a former police chief and a senior academic.

NEW POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

There are already signs that after years of high decibel political antagonism Italy is entering a new, sedate phase of correctness and maybe even civility.

With zest, Berlusconi savored the chance to verbally attack his political opponents, calling them "closet communists", "imbeciles" or "traitors".

Monti, in his first comments after naming his government, quietly thanked Berlusconi "with respect and regard for the work he has done".

The remark was typical of the civility of the grey-suited man everyone is now calling "the professor" because of the many years he has spent in academia, most recently as head of Milan's prestigious Bocconi university.

"As a leader, I would say he is the right person at the right moment," said Emma Bonino, who, like Monti, is a former European Commissioner.

Those who have served under him say Monti is a workaholic, a good listener who stands his ground but is also open to new ideas.

Angelo Cardani, who worked with Monti in Brussels, told Italian television that Monti is a man who "defends the law because its the law but is open to hearing arguments for changing it."

"He doesn't allow himself to be fooled by anyone. He has an unshakeable faith in the power of ideas," Cardani said.

Monti will need that faith as he tries to pull Italy, and perhaps Europe, out of one of its worst crises in decades, at least partly precipitated by Berlusconi's long failure to do anything about it.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody)