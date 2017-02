ROME (Reuters)- Italy's Northern League, Silvio Berlusconi's closest coalition ally, would not back a possible new government led by former European commissioner Mario Monti,

senior party member Roberto Maroni said on Thursday.

Maroni said the Northern League would be in the opposition if a Monti-led government is appointed. He reiterated the

League's view that new elections are the only realistic option f or Italy after Berlusconi steps down.

(Writing by Catherine Hornby)