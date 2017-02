Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi makes his speech as opposition benches remain empty during a debate at the Parliament in Rome, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's main opposition parties said on Tuesday they will abstain in a crunch vote on public financing on Tuesday that may decide the fate of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government.

The decision means the provision to approve last year's budget will likely pass. But by not voting, the opposition hopes to lay bare the weaknesses in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's majority.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)