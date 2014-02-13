ROME The leader of a centre-right party in Italy's ruling coalition, Angelino Alfano, on Thursday gave cautious and conditional support for the prospect of a new government led by Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi.

Speaking minutes after Prime Minister Enrico Letta said he would tender his resignation on Friday, Alfano told reporters his New Centre Right party's backing would depend on the policies Renzi proposes, which must not be too far to the left.

"We are not taking anything for granted and we are not sure that the attempt to form a new government will succeed," Alfano said.

On Thursday, Letta lost the support of his own PD party, and President Giorgio Napolitano is widely expected to ask Renzi to form a new government.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)